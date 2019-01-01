QQQ
Stem Cell Authority Ltd operates in the medical care industry. The company is engaged in finding stem cell doctor and offers stem cell therapy for hips, knee, and elbows. The firm also offers stem cell treatment for chronic pain and arthritis.

Stem Cell Authority Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stem Cell Authority (SCAL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stem Cell Authority (OTCPK: SCAL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Stem Cell Authority's (SCAL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Stem Cell Authority.

Q

What is the target price for Stem Cell Authority (SCAL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Stem Cell Authority

Q

Current Stock Price for Stem Cell Authority (SCAL)?

A

The stock price for Stem Cell Authority (OTCPK: SCAL) is $0.0106 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:30:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stem Cell Authority (SCAL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Stem Cell Authority.

Q

When is Stem Cell Authority (OTCPK:SCAL) reporting earnings?

A

Stem Cell Authority does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Stem Cell Authority (SCAL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stem Cell Authority.

Q

What sector and industry does Stem Cell Authority (SCAL) operate in?

A

Stem Cell Authority is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.