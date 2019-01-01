QQQ
Range
0.27 - 0.28
Vol / Avg.
23K/41.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.12 - 0.44
Mkt Cap
77.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.27
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
276.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Cornish Metals Inc is building a portfolio of strategic metals assets in North America and the United Kingdom, and its flagship project is the past-producing South Crofty underground tin mine in Cornwall, UK. South Crofty is arguably the important historical tin mine in the UK and hosts highest grade tin resources worldwide. The project has the potential to be a high-grade tin producer in Europe.

Cornish Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Cornish Metals (SBWFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cornish Metals (OTCPK: SBWFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cornish Metals's (SBWFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cornish Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Cornish Metals (SBWFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cornish Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Cornish Metals (SBWFF)?

A

The stock price for Cornish Metals (OTCPK: SBWFF) is $0.28 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:14:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cornish Metals (SBWFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cornish Metals.

Q

When is Cornish Metals (OTCPK:SBWFF) reporting earnings?

A

Cornish Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cornish Metals (SBWFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cornish Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Cornish Metals (SBWFF) operate in?

A

Cornish Metals is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.