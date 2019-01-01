QQQ
Range
0.22 - 0.22
Vol / Avg.
30.6K/34.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.22 - 0.47
Mkt Cap
81M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.22
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
368.3M
Outstanding
Danakali Ltd is a potash mining company. The company is engaged in developing the Colluli Potash Project in Eritrea, East Africa. The company generates the majority of revenue in the form of interest.

Danakali Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Danakali (SBMSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Danakali (OTCPK: SBMSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Danakali's (SBMSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Danakali.

Q

What is the target price for Danakali (SBMSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Danakali

Q

Current Stock Price for Danakali (SBMSF)?

A

The stock price for Danakali (OTCPK: SBMSF) is $0.22 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:11:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Danakali (SBMSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Danakali.

Q

When is Danakali (OTCPK:SBMSF) reporting earnings?

A

Danakali does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Danakali (SBMSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Danakali.

Q

What sector and industry does Danakali (SBMSF) operate in?

A

Danakali is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.