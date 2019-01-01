ñol

Saratoga Investment Corp NT
(NYSE:SAY)
$24.82
0.02[0.08%]
At close: Dec 23
Saratoga Investment Corp NT Stock (NYSE:SAY), Quotes and News Summary

Saratoga Investment Corp NT Stock (NYSE: SAY) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Day Range24.800 - 24.84052 Wk Range24.700 - 24.960Open / Close24.840 / 24.820Float / Outstanding- / -
Vol / Avg.13.143K / 35.274KMkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price24.810
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Q

How do I buy Saratoga Investment Corp NT (SAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Saratoga Investment Corp NT (NYSE: SAY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Saratoga Investment Corp NT's (SAY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Saratoga Investment Corp NT.

Q

What is the target price for Saratoga Investment Corp NT (SAY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Saratoga Investment Corp NT

Q

Current Stock Price for Saratoga Investment Corp NT (SAY)?

A

The stock price for Saratoga Investment Corp NT (NYSE: SAY) is $24.82 last updated December 23, 2022, 8:56 PM UTC.

Q

Does Saratoga Investment Corp NT (SAY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Saratoga Investment Corp NT.

Q

When is Saratoga Investment Corp NT (NYSE:SAY) reporting earnings?

A

Saratoga Investment Corp NT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Saratoga Investment Corp NT (SAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Saratoga Investment Corp NT.

Q

What sector and industry does Saratoga Investment Corp NT (SAY) operate in?

A

Saratoga Investment Corp NT is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.