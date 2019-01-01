Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$-1.600
Quarterly Revenue
$967.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$967.3M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Spirit Airlines using advanced sorting and filters.
Spirit Airlines Questions & Answers
When is Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) reporting earnings?
Spirit Airlines (SAVE) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)?
The Actual EPS was $1.14, which beat the estimate of $1.10.
What were Spirit Airlines’s (NYSE:SAVE) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $701.7M, which missed the estimate of $702.3M.
