Range
370.2 - 384.5
Vol / Avg.
0K/0.1K
Div / Yield
1.42/0.37%
52 Wk
359.05 - 947
Mkt Cap
26.3B
Payout Ratio
15.02
Open
370.2
P/E
72.83
EPS
1.54
Shares
68.4M
Outstanding
Sartorius AG is the leading provider of biopharmaceutical fermentation and fluid management. In 2020, the bioprocess division contributed 76% to total revenue and the lab division the remaining 24%. The bioprocess division is traded as a separate company, Sartorius Stedim Biotech. Sartorius AG has a 74% ownership of this subsidiary with 85% voting control. In addition to biomanufacturing equipment and consumables, Sartorius offers a wide range of products for general lab use, such as scales, pipettes, and filtration equipment. The business is geographically diverse, with revenue across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (40% of 2020 sales), the Americas (35%), and Asia-Pacific (25%). Sartorius employs over 10,000 people and has operations in more than 30 countries.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sartorius Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sartorius (SARTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sartorius (OTCPK: SARTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sartorius's (SARTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sartorius.

Q

What is the target price for Sartorius (SARTF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sartorius (OTCPK: SARTF) was reported by Keybanc on November 10, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SARTF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sartorius (SARTF)?

A

The stock price for Sartorius (OTCPK: SARTF) is $384.5 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:49:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sartorius (SARTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sartorius.

Q

When is Sartorius (OTCPK:SARTF) reporting earnings?

A

Sartorius does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sartorius (SARTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sartorius.

Q

What sector and industry does Sartorius (SARTF) operate in?

A

Sartorius is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.