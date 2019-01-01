Sanford Ltd is a seafood company principally engaged in the fishing and aquaculture farming business. The activities of the company include farming, harvesting, processing, storage and marketing of seafood products, and investments in related activities. The operating divisions of the group are Wildcatch and Aquaculture. Its Wildcatch segment involves catching and processing of inshore and deepwater fish species whereas the Aquaculture segment involves farming, harvesting, and processing of mussels and salmon. Some of the company's seafood products include Antarctic toothfish, Arrow squid, Gemfish, Scampi, Snapper, King Salmon, Jack mackerel, Ling, and others. The company operates in New Zealand and Australia of which the majority of revenue is generated from New Zealand.