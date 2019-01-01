QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Seven Arts Pictures PLC is an independent motion picture production and distribution business, engaged in the development, acquisition, production, and licensing of theatrical motion pictures for exhibition in domestic (ie. the US and Canada) and foreign theatrical markets, and for subsequent worldwide release in other forms of media, including home video/dvd and pay and free television.

Seven Arts Entertainment Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Seven Arts Entertainment (SAPX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Seven Arts Entertainment (OTCPK: SAPX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Seven Arts Entertainment's (SAPX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Seven Arts Entertainment.

Q

What is the target price for Seven Arts Entertainment (SAPX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Seven Arts Entertainment

Q

Current Stock Price for Seven Arts Entertainment (SAPX)?

A

The stock price for Seven Arts Entertainment (OTCPK: SAPX) is $0.00155 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:49:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Seven Arts Entertainment (SAPX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Seven Arts Entertainment.

Q

When is Seven Arts Entertainment (OTCPK:SAPX) reporting earnings?

A

Seven Arts Entertainment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Seven Arts Entertainment (SAPX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Seven Arts Entertainment.

Q

What sector and industry does Seven Arts Entertainment (SAPX) operate in?

A

Seven Arts Entertainment is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.