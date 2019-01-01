Saipem (OTC:SAPMF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)
$1.6B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Saipem using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Saipem Questions & Answers
When is Saipem (OTCPK:SAPMF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Saipem
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Saipem (OTCPK:SAPMF)?
There are no earnings for Saipem
What were Saipem’s (OTCPK:SAPMF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Saipem
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.