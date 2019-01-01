QQQ
Range
104 - 111.8
Vol / Avg.
4.7K/15.5K
Div / Yield
2.25/2.01%
52 Wk
104 - 151.37
Mkt Cap
131.9B
Payout Ratio
40.56
Open
104
P/E
21.64
EPS
1.23
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
Founded in 1972 by former IBM employees, SAP provides database technology and enterprise resource planning software to enterprises around the world. Across more than 180 countries, the company serves 440,000 customers, approximately 80% of which are small to medium-size enterprises.

SAP Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SAP (SAPGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SAP (OTCPK: SAPGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SAP's (SAPGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SAP.

Q

What is the target price for SAP (SAPGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SAP

Q

Current Stock Price for SAP (SAPGF)?

A

The stock price for SAP (OTCPK: SAPGF) is $111.8 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:38:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SAP (SAPGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SAP.

Q

When is SAP (OTCPK:SAPGF) reporting earnings?

A

SAP does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SAP (SAPGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SAP.

Q

What sector and industry does SAP (SAPGF) operate in?

A

SAP is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.