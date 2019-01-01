|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of SAP (OTCPK: SAPGF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for SAP.
There is no analysis for SAP
The stock price for SAP (OTCPK: SAPGF) is $111.8 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:38:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for SAP.
SAP does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for SAP.
SAP is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.