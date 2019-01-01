ñol

Sama Resources
(OTCPK:SAMMF)
0.1398
00
At close: Jun 1
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.09 - 0.22
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 219.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 25.4K
Mkt Cap30.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.17
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Sama Resources (OTC:SAMMF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Sama Resources reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Sama Resources using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Sama Resources Questions & Answers

Q
When is Sama Resources (OTCPK:SAMMF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Sama Resources

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Sama Resources (OTCPK:SAMMF)?
A

There are no earnings for Sama Resources

Q
What were Sama Resources’s (OTCPK:SAMMF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Sama Resources

