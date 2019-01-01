QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Sack Lunch Productions Inc operates its business in event production and management. It owns, operates, has an equity interest in well-branded events including Slide the City, Lantern Fest, Color Me Rad, The Dirty Dash, and Trike Riot. The company earns revenue through license fees, franchise fees, and other sources.

Sack Lunch Productions Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sack Lunch Productions (SAKL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sack Lunch Productions (OTCPK: SAKL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sack Lunch Productions's (SAKL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sack Lunch Productions.

Q

What is the target price for Sack Lunch Productions (SAKL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sack Lunch Productions

Q

Current Stock Price for Sack Lunch Productions (SAKL)?

A

The stock price for Sack Lunch Productions (OTCPK: SAKL) is $0.05 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sack Lunch Productions (SAKL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sack Lunch Productions.

Q

When is Sack Lunch Productions (OTCPK:SAKL) reporting earnings?

A

Sack Lunch Productions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sack Lunch Productions (SAKL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sack Lunch Productions.

Q

What sector and industry does Sack Lunch Productions (SAKL) operate in?

A

Sack Lunch Productions is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.