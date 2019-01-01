QQQ
Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF (RZG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF (ARCA: RZG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF's (RZG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF (RZG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF (RZG)?

A

The stock price for Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF (ARCA: RZG) is $139.17 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:48:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF (RZG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 28, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 24, 2018.

Q

When is Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF (ARCA:RZG) reporting earnings?

A

Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF (RZG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF (RZG) operate in?

A

Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.