Range
31.05 - 31.05
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/0.3K
Div / Yield
0.77/2.38%
52 Wk
30.85 - 58.58
Mkt Cap
3.1B
Payout Ratio
22.11
Open
31.05
P/E
9.75
Shares
100M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Ryman Healthcare develops, owns, and operates retirement villages and aged care facilities in New Zealand and Australia. Most Ryman villages offer a combination of independent and serviced units, alongside hospital, dementia, and rest-home care. Income is predominantly earned from aged care fees, retirement unit management fees, development margins on new units, and capital gains generated when residents vacate and Ryman resells existing units.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ryman Healthcare Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ryman Healthcare (RYHTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ryman Healthcare (OTCPK: RYHTY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ryman Healthcare's (RYHTY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ryman Healthcare.

Q

What is the target price for Ryman Healthcare (RYHTY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ryman Healthcare

Q

Current Stock Price for Ryman Healthcare (RYHTY)?

A

The stock price for Ryman Healthcare (OTCPK: RYHTY) is $31.05 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:45:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ryman Healthcare (RYHTY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on November 29, 2011.

Q

When is Ryman Healthcare (OTCPK:RYHTY) reporting earnings?

A

Ryman Healthcare does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ryman Healthcare (RYHTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ryman Healthcare.

Q

What sector and industry does Ryman Healthcare (RYHTY) operate in?

A

Ryman Healthcare is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.