|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of SPDR DJ Wilshire Intl Real Estate (ARCA: RWX) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for SPDR DJ Wilshire Intl Real Estate.
There is no analysis for SPDR DJ Wilshire Intl Real Estate
The stock price for SPDR DJ Wilshire Intl Real Estate (ARCA: RWX) is $32.975 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 28, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 24, 2018.
SPDR DJ Wilshire Intl Real Estate does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for SPDR DJ Wilshire Intl Real Estate.
SPDR DJ Wilshire Intl Real Estate is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.