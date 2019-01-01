QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.65 - 11.19
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
32.91
EPS
0
Shares
124.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Restaurant Brands NZ Ltd together with its subsidiaries operates quick service and takeaway restaurant concepts. The company's business includes KFC and Carl's Jr. It has various brands, consisting of KFC New Zealand, KFC Australia, Taco Bell, and Carl's Jr. stores. The company has purchased approximately more than 90 KFC stores in New South Wales, Australia and also, acquired the New Zealand franchise for Carl's Jr.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Restaurant Brands NZ Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Restaurant Brands NZ (RTBRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Restaurant Brands NZ (OTCPK: RTBRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Restaurant Brands NZ's (RTBRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Restaurant Brands NZ.

Q

What is the target price for Restaurant Brands NZ (RTBRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Restaurant Brands NZ

Q

Current Stock Price for Restaurant Brands NZ (RTBRF)?

A

The stock price for Restaurant Brands NZ (OTCPK: RTBRF) is $9.605 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 19:07:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Restaurant Brands NZ (RTBRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Restaurant Brands NZ.

Q

When is Restaurant Brands NZ (OTCPK:RTBRF) reporting earnings?

A

Restaurant Brands NZ does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Restaurant Brands NZ (RTBRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Restaurant Brands NZ.

Q

What sector and industry does Restaurant Brands NZ (RTBRF) operate in?

A

Restaurant Brands NZ is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.