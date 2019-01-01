Royal Mail (OTC:ROYMF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Royal Mail
The latest price target for Royal Mail (OTCPK: ROYMF) was reported by RBC Capital on November 23, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting ROYMF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Royal Mail (OTCPK: ROYMF) was provided by RBC Capital, and Royal Mail upgraded their sector perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Royal Mail, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Royal Mail was filed on November 23, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 23, 2019.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Royal Mail (ROYMF) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Royal Mail (ROYMF) is trading at is $3.88, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
