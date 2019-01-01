QQQ
Range
0.06 - 0.07
Vol / Avg.
111.1K/39.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.19
Mkt Cap
4.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.07
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
56.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy. Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Royale Energy Inc is an independent oil and natural gas producer. The company's business includes production and sale of oil and natural gas, acquisition of oil and gas lease interests and proved reserves, drilling of both exploratory and development wells, and sales of fractional working interests in wells to be drilled by Royale. Its own wells and leases are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.

Royale Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Royale Energy (ROYL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Royale Energy (OTCQB: ROYL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Royale Energy's (ROYL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Royale Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Royale Energy (ROYL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Royale Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Royale Energy (ROYL)?

A

The stock price for Royale Energy (OTCQB: ROYL) is $0.0728 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:22:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Royale Energy (ROYL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 5, 2007 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2007.

Q

When is Royale Energy (OTCQB:ROYL) reporting earnings?

A

Royale Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Royale Energy (ROYL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Royale Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Royale Energy (ROYL) operate in?

A

Royale Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.