Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Rotate Black Inc is engaged in the business of developing, operating and managing casino resorts. The company manages the casino resort located in Gulfport, Mississippi, United States. Its subsidiary provides slot machines on a participation basis in certain casino locations where the replacement of old equipment can enhance earnings. The company is also involved in the license agreement with other companies for the use of its slot machines and gaming content.

Rotate Black Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rotate Black (ROBK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rotate Black (OTCEM: ROBK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rotate Black's (ROBK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rotate Black.

Q

What is the target price for Rotate Black (ROBK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rotate Black

Q

Current Stock Price for Rotate Black (ROBK)?

A

The stock price for Rotate Black (OTCEM: ROBK) is $0.002 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 19:35:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rotate Black (ROBK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rotate Black.

Q

When is Rotate Black (OTCEM:ROBK) reporting earnings?

A

Rotate Black does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rotate Black (ROBK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rotate Black.

Q

What sector and industry does Rotate Black (ROBK) operate in?

A

Rotate Black is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.