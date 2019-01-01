Reliance Industries Ltd is engaged in hydrocarbon exploration and production, refining and marketing, petrochemicals, financial services, retail, and communications. The Group has five principal operating and reporting segments: Oil To Chemicals (O2C), Oil and Gas, Retail, Digital Services and Financial Services. Located in west India, Reliance's refineries produce a range of petroleum products that find use as fuel variants, feedstock, and fuel for power and cement plants. Fuels produced in refineries are exported to several countries and can be processed into any grade of gasoline or diesel. The Oil to Chemicals segment that derives the majority revenue includes Refining, Petrochemicals, fuel retailing through Reliance BP Mobility Limited, aviation fuel, and bulk wholesale marketing.