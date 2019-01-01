QQQ
Range
0.18 - 0.19
Vol / Avg.
19.4K/32.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.18 - 0.46
Mkt Cap
21.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.18
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
123.7M
Outstanding
Rokmaster Resources Corp is a mineral exploration company. Principally, it is engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Minerals of interest to the company include precious metals, base metals and industrial minerals. The company's project includes Duncan Lake Zinc- Lead; Big Copper and Revel Ridge.

Rokmaster Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rokmaster Resources (RKMSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rokmaster Resources (OTCQB: RKMSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rokmaster Resources's (RKMSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rokmaster Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Rokmaster Resources (RKMSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rokmaster Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Rokmaster Resources (RKMSF)?

A

The stock price for Rokmaster Resources (OTCQB: RKMSF) is $0.177 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rokmaster Resources (RKMSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rokmaster Resources.

Q

When is Rokmaster Resources (OTCQB:RKMSF) reporting earnings?

A

Rokmaster Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rokmaster Resources (RKMSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rokmaster Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Rokmaster Resources (RKMSF) operate in?

A

Rokmaster Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.