Chemical Works of Gedeon Richter PLC is a pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and manufacture of gynaecological, cardiovascular and central nervous system products. It manufactures medicines including original, generic and licenced products for treatment in the therapeutic area. The group is active in two major business segments namely, the Pharmaceuticals segment comprising the research and development, manufacturing, sales and marketing of pharmaceutical products, and Wholesale and Retail segment for the products of the company. The company operates internationally and the majority of its revenue is generated from the Pharmaceuticals segment.