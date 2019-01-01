QQQ
RDX Technologies Corp is a Canada-based energy and water treatment technology company. The company is applying proprietary technology to refine liquid fuels from materials mined from wastewater generated from industrial and commercial sources.

RDX Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RDX Technologies (RGDEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RDX Technologies (OTCEM: RGDEF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are RDX Technologies's (RGDEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for RDX Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for RDX Technologies (RGDEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for RDX Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for RDX Technologies (RGDEF)?

A

The stock price for RDX Technologies (OTCEM: RGDEF) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:19:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RDX Technologies (RGDEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for RDX Technologies.

Q

When is RDX Technologies (OTCEM:RGDEF) reporting earnings?

A

RDX Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is RDX Technologies (RGDEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RDX Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does RDX Technologies (RGDEF) operate in?

A

RDX Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.