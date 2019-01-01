QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Distributors
Rain Forest International Inc is a United States company engaged in marketing and selling a line of nutraceutical products based on Grape Seed extract products which are grown and cultivated in the Peruvian Rain Forest.

Rain Forest International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rain Forest International (RFII) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rain Forest International (OTCEM: RFII) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rain Forest International's (RFII) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rain Forest International.

Q

What is the target price for Rain Forest International (RFII) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rain Forest International

Q

Current Stock Price for Rain Forest International (RFII)?

A

The stock price for Rain Forest International (OTCEM: RFII) is $0.00001 last updated Mon Nov 15 2021 16:30:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rain Forest International (RFII) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rain Forest International.

Q

When is Rain Forest International (OTCEM:RFII) reporting earnings?

A

Rain Forest International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rain Forest International (RFII) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rain Forest International.

Q

What sector and industry does Rain Forest International (RFII) operate in?

A

Rain Forest International is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Distributors industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.