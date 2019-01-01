Repsol (OTC:REPYF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Repsol
Repsol Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Repsol (OTCQX: REPYF) was reported by RBC Capital on January 29, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting REPYF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Repsol (OTCQX: REPYF) was provided by RBC Capital, and Repsol upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Repsol, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Repsol was filed on January 29, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 29, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Repsol (REPYF) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Repsol (REPYF) is trading at is $15.91, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.