REN-Redes Energeticas Nacionais Sgps SA is a Portuguese energy and utilities company whose core business is distributing electricity and natural gas. The firm manages national energy transmission systems that include the National Electric Transmission Grid (RNT) and the National Natural Gas Transportation Grid (RNTGN). The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Natural Gas, and Telecommunications (infrastructure and consultancy services). REN also has a sizeable stake in the agreement between Portugal and Spain to create an Iberian electricity market.