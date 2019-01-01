QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Renuen Corp is a renewable energy development and EPC construction company. The Company is consistently working on expanding the RenuEn brand of products and services.

Renuen Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Renuen (RENU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Renuen (OTCEM: RENU) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Renuen's (RENU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Renuen.

Q

What is the target price for Renuen (RENU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Renuen

Q

Current Stock Price for Renuen (RENU)?

A

The stock price for Renuen (OTCEM: RENU) is $0.0002 last updated Thu Oct 07 2021 14:04:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Renuen (RENU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Renuen.

Q

When is Renuen (OTCEM:RENU) reporting earnings?

A

Renuen does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Renuen (RENU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Renuen.

Q

What sector and industry does Renuen (RENU) operate in?

A

Renuen is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.