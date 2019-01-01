QQQ
Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions Inc is a United States-based company. Along with its subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in the development of ancillary services for the medical marijuana industry. The company offers a software product named Go that is a proprietary merchant processing system designed to serve the monetary demands of the state-legalized cannabis market and offers electronic payment, eCommerce features, solves cash handling issues and gives immediate access to funds.

Medical Cannabis Payment Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Medical Cannabis Payment (REFG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Medical Cannabis Payment (OTCPK: REFG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Medical Cannabis Payment's (REFG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Medical Cannabis Payment.

Q

What is the target price for Medical Cannabis Payment (REFG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Medical Cannabis Payment

Q

Current Stock Price for Medical Cannabis Payment (REFG)?

A

The stock price for Medical Cannabis Payment (OTCPK: REFG) is $0.0032 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:11:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Medical Cannabis Payment (REFG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Medical Cannabis Payment.

Q

When is Medical Cannabis Payment (OTCPK:REFG) reporting earnings?

A

Medical Cannabis Payment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Medical Cannabis Payment (REFG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Medical Cannabis Payment.

Q

What sector and industry does Medical Cannabis Payment (REFG) operate in?

A

Medical Cannabis Payment is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.