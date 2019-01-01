New Stratus Energy Inc
(OTCPK:RDRIF)
$0.4641
0[0.00%]
Last update: 10:24AM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
Get Real Time Here
Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.0 / 2.111KMkt Cap57.044M
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range0.464 - 0.470

New Stratus Energy Stock (OTC:RDRIF) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

New Stratus Energy reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$119M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of New Stratus Energy using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data
Q

When is New Stratus Energy (OTCPK:RDRIF) reporting earnings?

A

There are no earnings for New Stratus Energy

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for New Stratus Energy (OTCPK:RDRIF)?

A

There are no earnings for New Stratus Energy

Q

What were New Stratus Energy’s (OTCPK:RDRIF) revenues?

A

There are no earnings for New Stratus Energy

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.

New Stratus Energy Stock (OTC:RDRIF) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

New Stratus Energy reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$119M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of New Stratus Energy using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data
Q

When is New Stratus Energy (OTCPK:RDRIF) reporting earnings?

A

There are no earnings for New Stratus Energy

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for New Stratus Energy (OTCPK:RDRIF)?

A

There are no earnings for New Stratus Energy

Q

What were New Stratus Energy’s (OTCPK:RDRIF) revenues?

A

There are no earnings for New Stratus Energy

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.

New Stratus Energy Stock (OTC:RDRIF) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

New Stratus Energy reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$119M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of New Stratus Energy using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data
Q

When is New Stratus Energy (OTCPK:RDRIF) reporting earnings?

A

There are no earnings for New Stratus Energy

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for New Stratus Energy (OTCPK:RDRIF)?

A

There are no earnings for New Stratus Energy

Q

What were New Stratus Energy’s (OTCPK:RDRIF) revenues?

A

There are no earnings for New Stratus Energy

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.

New Stratus Energy Stock (OTC:RDRIF) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

New Stratus Energy reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$119M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of New Stratus Energy using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data
Q

When is New Stratus Energy (OTCPK:RDRIF) reporting earnings?

A

There are no earnings for New Stratus Energy

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for New Stratus Energy (OTCPK:RDRIF)?

A

There are no earnings for New Stratus Energy

Q

What were New Stratus Energy’s (OTCPK:RDRIF) revenues?

A

There are no earnings for New Stratus Energy

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.

New Stratus Energy Stock (OTC:RDRIF) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

New Stratus Energy reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$119M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of New Stratus Energy using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data
Q

When is New Stratus Energy (OTCPK:RDRIF) reporting earnings?

A

There are no earnings for New Stratus Energy

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for New Stratus Energy (OTCPK:RDRIF)?

A

There are no earnings for New Stratus Energy

Q

What were New Stratus Energy’s (OTCPK:RDRIF) revenues?

A

There are no earnings for New Stratus Energy

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.

New Stratus Energy Stock (OTC:RDRIF) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

New Stratus Energy reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$119M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of New Stratus Energy using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data
Q

When is New Stratus Energy (OTCPK:RDRIF) reporting earnings?

A

There are no earnings for New Stratus Energy

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for New Stratus Energy (OTCPK:RDRIF)?

A

There are no earnings for New Stratus Energy

Q

What were New Stratus Energy’s (OTCPK:RDRIF) revenues?

A

There are no earnings for New Stratus Energy

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.

New Stratus Energy Stock (OTC:RDRIF) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

New Stratus Energy reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$119M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of New Stratus Energy using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data
Q

When is New Stratus Energy (OTCPK:RDRIF) reporting earnings?

A

There are no earnings for New Stratus Energy

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for New Stratus Energy (OTCPK:RDRIF)?

A

There are no earnings for New Stratus Energy

Q

What were New Stratus Energy’s (OTCPK:RDRIF) revenues?

A

There are no earnings for New Stratus Energy

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.

New Stratus Energy Stock (OTC:RDRIF) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

New Stratus Energy reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$119M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of New Stratus Energy using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data
Q

When is New Stratus Energy (OTCPK:RDRIF) reporting earnings?

A

There are no earnings for New Stratus Energy

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for New Stratus Energy (OTCPK:RDRIF)?

A

There are no earnings for New Stratus Energy

Q

What were New Stratus Energy’s (OTCPK:RDRIF) revenues?

A

There are no earnings for New Stratus Energy

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved