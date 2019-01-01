QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
51.69 - 63.96
Mkt Cap
13.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.43
Shares
205.6M
Outstanding
Recordati SpA is a drug manufacturing company that focuses on specialty pharmaceuticals. The company produces and promotes medicines globally that focus on primary-care therapies and rare diseases. Recordati uses strategic partnerships as part of its long-term growth strategy. The vast majority of the company's revenue is generated in Italy, followed by France and Germany. Recordati reports two operating segments: Specialty and Primary care and Rare diseases. The bulk of the company's profit is derived from its specialty and primary care segment, which includes the production of active ingredients.

Recordati Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Recordati (RCDTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Recordati (OTCPK: RCDTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Recordati's (RCDTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Recordati.

Q

What is the target price for Recordati (RCDTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Recordati

Q

Current Stock Price for Recordati (RCDTF)?

A

The stock price for Recordati (OTCPK: RCDTF) is $63.9637 last updated Mon Nov 01 2021 16:52:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Recordati (RCDTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Recordati.

Q

When is Recordati (OTCPK:RCDTF) reporting earnings?

A

Recordati does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Recordati (RCDTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Recordati.

Q

What sector and industry does Recordati (RCDTF) operate in?

A

Recordati is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.