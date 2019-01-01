QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/11.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.04
Mkt Cap
4.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
212M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
GETT Gold Inc, formerly Nippon Dragon Resources Inc is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its projects include Rocmec 1; Denain and Courville-Maruska. In addition, the company provides thermal fragmentation mining technology for the mining industry.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

GETT Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy GETT Gold (RCCMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GETT Gold (OTCPK: RCCMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GETT Gold's (RCCMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GETT Gold.

Q

What is the target price for GETT Gold (RCCMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GETT Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for GETT Gold (RCCMF)?

A

The stock price for GETT Gold (OTCPK: RCCMF) is $0.02 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:43:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GETT Gold (RCCMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GETT Gold.

Q

When is GETT Gold (OTCPK:RCCMF) reporting earnings?

A

GETT Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GETT Gold (RCCMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GETT Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does GETT Gold (RCCMF) operate in?

A

GETT Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.