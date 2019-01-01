QQQ
Aurizon operates rail haulage of coal, iron ore, and freight, and owns a regulated rail network in Queensland. Bulk export coal haulage from mine to port contributes 40% of earnings. The freight and iron ore segment contributes 10% of earnings and undertakes the rail haulage of bulk agricultural, mining, and industrial products. The rail network, composed of 2,670 kilometres of coal rail network under a 99-year lease from the Queensland government, contributes around half of earnings.

Aurizon Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Aurizon Holdings (QRNNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aurizon Holdings (OTCPK: QRNNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Aurizon Holdings's (QRNNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aurizon Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Aurizon Holdings (QRNNF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Aurizon Holdings (OTCPK: QRNNF) was reported by Citigroup on February 12, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting QRNNF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Aurizon Holdings (QRNNF)?

A

The stock price for Aurizon Holdings (OTCPK: QRNNF) is $2.6 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 18:26:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aurizon Holdings (QRNNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aurizon Holdings.

Q

When is Aurizon Holdings (OTCPK:QRNNF) reporting earnings?

A

Aurizon Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aurizon Holdings (QRNNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aurizon Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Aurizon Holdings (QRNNF) operate in?

A

Aurizon Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.