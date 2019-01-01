Quest Patent Research Corp is an intellectual property asset management company. The company is engaged in the development, acquisition, licensing and enforcement of intellectual property rights. Its intellectual property portfolios consist of mobile data, online marketing, sweepstakes, promotions, and rewards, flexible packaging, universal financial data system, rich media, anchor structure portfolio, power management/bus control portfolio, and diode on-chip portfolio. The company has two segments namely intellectual property licensing and licensed packaging sales. It generates revenue from patent licensing fees, management fees, and licensed packaging sales.