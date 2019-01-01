Quality Industrial (OTC:QIND), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

Day High/Low0.3 - 0.38
52 Week High/Low0.3 - 0.44
Open / Close0.38 / 0.34
Float / Outstanding25.9M / 100.9M
Vol / Avg.92.2K / 173K
Mkt Cap33.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.36
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Quality Industrial (OTC: QIND)

Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Wikisoft Corp is the wiki portal for businesses. Built on MediaWiki software, the new portal, called wikiprofile.com has over 328 million published articles and profiles on companies, top brands, and corporate influencers. Users will be able to freely search the portal and all content will be collected, updated and fact-checked in real-time. Wikiprofile is built on the official Mediawiki software originally for use for Wikipedia and deemed the Wikipedia for business. Wikicareer.com has valuable information about companies and their culture, Wikicareer's goal is to promote transparency in the workplace by providing clear and concise information surrounding the topics of company culture, remuneration and more.
Read More

Quality Industrial Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Quality Industrial (QIND) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Quality Industrial (OTCQB: QIND) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Quality Industrial's (QIND) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Quality Industrial.

Q
What is the target price for Quality Industrial (QIND) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Quality Industrial

Q
Current Stock Price for Quality Industrial (QIND)?
A

The stock price for Quality Industrial (OTCQB: QIND) is $0.335 last updated August 5, 2022, 7:59 PM UTC.

Q
Does Quality Industrial (QIND) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Quality Industrial.

Q
When is Quality Industrial (OTCQB:QIND) reporting earnings?
A

Quality Industrial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Quality Industrial (QIND) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Quality Industrial.

Q
What sector and industry does Quality Industrial (QIND) operate in?
A

Quality Industrial is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.