FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (QDEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (ARCA: QDEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund's (QDEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund.

Q

What is the target price for FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (QDEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund

Q

Current Stock Price for FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (QDEF)?

A

The stock price for FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (ARCA: QDEF) is $53.4396 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:37:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (QDEF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 28, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 24, 2018.

Q

When is FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (ARCA:QDEF) reporting earnings?

A

FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (QDEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (QDEF) operate in?

A

FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.