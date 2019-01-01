QQQ
Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (ARCA: PZT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF's (PZT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZT)?

A

The stock price for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (ARCA: PZT) is $24.99 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 31, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 22, 2018.

Q

When is Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (ARCA:PZT) reporting earnings?

A

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZT) operate in?

A

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.