Pyxus International Inc is a global agricultural company delivering value-added products and services to businesses, customers and consumers. The company and its subsidiaries and affiliates, are providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable and traceable agricultural and consumer-driven products and ingredients. The company's products are categorized under leaf, legal cannabis, industrial hemp and CBD, and e-liquids. Its segment comprises Leaf - North America; Leaf - Other Regions; and Other Products and Services.