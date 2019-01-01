QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Tobacco
Pyxus International Inc is a global agricultural company delivering value-added products and services to businesses, customers and consumers. The company and its subsidiaries and affiliates, are providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable and traceable agricultural and consumer-driven products and ingredients. The company's products are categorized under leaf, legal cannabis, industrial hemp and CBD, and e-liquids. Its segment comprises Leaf - North America; Leaf - Other Regions; and Other Products and Services.

Pyxus International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pyxus International (PYYX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pyxus International (OTCPK: PYYX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Pyxus International's (PYYX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pyxus International.

Q

What is the target price for Pyxus International (PYYX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pyxus International

Q

Current Stock Price for Pyxus International (PYYX)?

A

The stock price for Pyxus International (OTCPK: PYYX) is $1.2 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:00:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pyxus International (PYYX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pyxus International.

Q

When is Pyxus International (OTCPK:PYYX) reporting earnings?

A

Pyxus International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pyxus International (PYYX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pyxus International.

Q

What sector and industry does Pyxus International (PYYX) operate in?

A

Pyxus International is in the Consumer Staples sector and Tobacco industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.