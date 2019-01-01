QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
Pervasip Corp operates a website at privateequitymarkets. us that features publicly traded companies and highlights the mining, technology bio-tech, greentech and cannabis industries. It sells advertising space to these companies and provides other services such as press release distribution, news feeds and online marketing.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pervasip Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pervasip (PVSP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pervasip (OTCPK: PVSP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Pervasip's (PVSP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pervasip.

Q

What is the target price for Pervasip (PVSP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pervasip

Q

Current Stock Price for Pervasip (PVSP)?

A

The stock price for Pervasip (OTCPK: PVSP) is $0.0028 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:51:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pervasip (PVSP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pervasip.

Q

When is Pervasip (OTCPK:PVSP) reporting earnings?

A

Pervasip does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pervasip (PVSP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pervasip.

Q

What sector and industry does Pervasip (PVSP) operate in?

A

Pervasip is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.