Range
13.89 - 14.39
Vol / Avg.
1M/1.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.29 - 14.79
Mkt Cap
2.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
14.39
P/E
-
EPS
0.12
Shares
187.9M
Outstanding
Pretium Resources Inc is an exploration and development company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Brucejack Project is the company's primary mineral project, which involves near-mine exploration and off-mining leases infrastructure in Brucejack mine, located in northwestern British Columbia, Canada. The company is currently at the engineering and construction phase, progressing toward production as a high-grade underground gold mine. Gold metal is the company's core revenue driver.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pretium Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pretium Resources (PVG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE: PVG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pretium Resources's (PVG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pretium Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Pretium Resources (PVG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Pretium Resources (NYSE: PVG) was reported by Roth Capital on May 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting PVG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.31% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Pretium Resources (PVG)?

A

The stock price for Pretium Resources (NYSE: PVG) is $14.12 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pretium Resources (PVG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pretium Resources.

Q

When is Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) reporting earnings?

A

Pretium Resources’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Pretium Resources (PVG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pretium Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Pretium Resources (PVG) operate in?

A

Pretium Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.