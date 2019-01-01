Pretium Resources Inc is an exploration and development company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Brucejack Project is the company's primary mineral project, which involves near-mine exploration and off-mining leases infrastructure in Brucejack mine, located in northwestern British Columbia, Canada. The company is currently at the engineering and construction phase, progressing toward production as a high-grade underground gold mine. Gold metal is the company's core revenue driver.