PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Ultra Short Municipal Bond ETF (ARCA:PUSH) Quotes, Forecast and News Summary

PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Ultra Short Municipal Bond ETF (ARCA: PUSH) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open
|$50.38
|High
|$50.38
|52 Wk High
|50.37
|AUM
|25.15M
|Dividend
|-
|Ex-Div Date
|-
|Volume
|-
|Market Cap
|-
|Mgmt Fee
|0.15%
|P/E Ratio
|-
|Prev. Close
|$50.37
|Low
|$50.38
|52 Wk Low
|50.13
|Shares Out
|-
|Yield
|-
|Div. Freq
|-
|Avg. Volume Daily
|59.00
|Beta
|-
|Avg. Expense Ratio
|0.15%
|P/B Ratio
|-
The stock price for PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Ultra Short Municipal Bond ETF (ARCA: PUSH) is $50.3777 last updated July 26, 2024 at 8:00 PM EDT.
A quarterly cash dividend of 0.26 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 1, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 12, 2018.
|Sector
|Unknown
|Category
|-
|Investment Style
|NA
|Fund Inception
|Jun 24, 2024
|Managers
John Dittemer
Lee Friedman
Robert Tipp
Jason Appleson
|Definition
|-