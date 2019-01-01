Comments

PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Ultra Short Municipal Bond ETF

PUSHARCA
$50.38
0.010.02%
At Close: -
Sector
Unknown
Region
US
AUM
25.15M
PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Ultra Short Municipal Bond ETF (ARCA:PUSH) Quotes, Forecast and News Summary

PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Ultra Short Municipal Bond ETF (ARCA: PUSH) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open$50.38
High$50.38
52 Wk High50.37
AUM25.15M
Dividend-
Ex-Div Date-
Volume-
Market Cap-
Mgmt Fee0.15%
P/E Ratio-
Prev. Close$50.37
Low$50.38
52 Wk Low50.13
Shares Out-
Yield-
Div. Freq-
Avg. Volume Daily59.00
Beta-
Avg. Expense Ratio0.15%
P/B Ratio-

Q

How do I buy PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Ultra Short Municipal Bond ETF (PUSH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Ultra Short Municipal Bond ETF (ARCA:PUSH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Ultra Short Municipal Bond ETF (PUSH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Ultra Short Municipal Bond ETF.

Q

What is the target price for PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Ultra Short Municipal Bond ETF (PUSH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Ultra Short Municipal Bond ETF.

Q

What is the forecast for PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Ultra Short Municipal Bond ETF (PUSH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Ultra Short Municipal Bond ETF to provide a consensus price target.

Q

Current stock price for PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Ultra Short Municipal Bond ETF (PUSH)?

A

The stock price for PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Ultra Short Municipal Bond ETF (ARCA: PUSH) is $50.3777 last updated July 26, 2024 at 8:00 PM EDT.

Q

Does PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Ultra Short Municipal Bond ETF (PUSH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of 0.26 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 1, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 12, 2018.

Q

When is PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Ultra Short Municipal Bond ETF (ARCA:PUSH) reporting earnings?

A

PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Ultra Short Municipal Bond ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Ultra Short Municipal Bond ETF (PUSH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Ultra Short Municipal Bond ETF.

ETF Details
SectorUnknown
Category-
Investment StyleNA
Fund InceptionJun 24, 2024
Managers
John Dittemer
Lee Friedman
Robert Tipp
Jason Appleson
Definition-
Investment Policy
The Fund invests at least 80% of its investable assets in municipal bonds of varying maturities whose income is exempt from federal income taxes. The term investable assets refers to the Funds net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes.