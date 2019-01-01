QQQ
Range
9.72 - 9.75
Vol / Avg.
22.2K/40.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.55 - 9.93
Mkt Cap
323.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.73
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
33.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 3:55PM
Goal Acquisitions Corp is a blank check company.

Goal Acquisitions Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Goal Acquisitions (PUCK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Goal Acquisitions (NASDAQ: PUCK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Goal Acquisitions's (PUCK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Goal Acquisitions.

Q

What is the target price for Goal Acquisitions (PUCK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Goal Acquisitions

Q

Current Stock Price for Goal Acquisitions (PUCK)?

A

The stock price for Goal Acquisitions (NASDAQ: PUCK) is $9.75 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Goal Acquisitions (PUCK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Goal Acquisitions.

Q

When is Goal Acquisitions (NASDAQ:PUCK) reporting earnings?

A

Goal Acquisitions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Goal Acquisitions (PUCK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Goal Acquisitions.

Q

What sector and industry does Goal Acquisitions (PUCK) operate in?

A

Goal Acquisitions is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.