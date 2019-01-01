PT Timah Tbk is engaged in the mining, manufacturing, and exporting of tin. It operates through the following segments: Tin Mining, Industry, Construction, Coal Mining, and Other. The Tin Mining segment delivers smelting services. The Industry segment involves tin mining and smelting services. The Construction segment offers a workshop, building, and shipping dockyard services. The Coal Mining segment relates to the operations of PT Truba Bara Banyu Enim and PT Tanjung Alam Jaya which are involved in coal mining and trading. The Other segment includes PT Timah Karya Persada Properti and PT Rumah Sakit Bakti Timah which performs property and health services. Most of the firm's revenue gets derived from the Tin mining segment.