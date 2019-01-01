QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
893.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
46
Shares
7.4B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
PT Timah Tbk is engaged in the mining, manufacturing, and exporting of tin. It operates through the following segments: Tin Mining, Industry, Construction, Coal Mining, and Other. The Tin Mining segment delivers smelting services. The Industry segment involves tin mining and smelting services. The Construction segment offers a workshop, building, and shipping dockyard services. The Coal Mining segment relates to the operations of PT Truba Bara Banyu Enim and PT Tanjung Alam Jaya which are involved in coal mining and trading. The Other segment includes PT Timah Karya Persada Properti and PT Rumah Sakit Bakti Timah which performs property and health services. Most of the firm's revenue gets derived from the Tin mining segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Timah Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Timah (PTTMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Timah (OTCPK: PTTMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Timah's (PTTMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Timah.

Q

What is the target price for Timah (PTTMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Timah

Q

Current Stock Price for Timah (PTTMF)?

A

The stock price for Timah (OTCPK: PTTMF) is $0.12 last updated Fri Feb 05 2021 17:03:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Timah (PTTMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Timah.

Q

When is Timah (OTCPK:PTTMF) reporting earnings?

A

Timah does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Timah (PTTMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Timah.

Q

What sector and industry does Timah (PTTMF) operate in?

A

Timah is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.