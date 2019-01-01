|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Timah (OTCPK: PTTMF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Timah.
There is no analysis for Timah
The stock price for Timah (OTCPK: PTTMF) is $0.12 last updated Fri Feb 05 2021 17:03:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Timah.
Timah does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Timah.
Timah is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.