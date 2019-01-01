QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
P2 Solar Inc is engaged in the construction of solar and hydropower plants located in Canada, and India. The company operates in the renewable energy market as a developer of solar photovoltaic (PV) power and mini-hydro projects.

P2 Solar Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy P2 Solar (PTOS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of P2 Solar (OTCPK: PTOS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are P2 Solar's (PTOS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for P2 Solar.

Q

What is the target price for P2 Solar (PTOS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for P2 Solar

Q

Current Stock Price for P2 Solar (PTOS)?

A

The stock price for P2 Solar (OTCPK: PTOS) is $0.0245 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:11:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does P2 Solar (PTOS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for P2 Solar.

Q

When is P2 Solar (OTCPK:PTOS) reporting earnings?

A

P2 Solar does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is P2 Solar (PTOS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for P2 Solar.

Q

What sector and industry does P2 Solar (PTOS) operate in?

A

P2 Solar is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.