Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/26.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.07
Mkt Cap
18.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
1.29
Shares
434.4M
Outstanding
Platina Resources Ltd is a company engaged in acquiring, exploring and developing mineral interests, prospective for precious metals and other mineral deposits. The company focuses on platinum group metals, zinc and gold and base metals. It holds an interest in Blue Moon, Owendale, Munni Munni, Skaergaard and Qialivarteerpik Projects.Geographically it operates in Greenland, Australia and North America and derives key revenue from Greenland.

Platina Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Platina Resources (PTNUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Platina Resources (OTCPK: PTNUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Platina Resources's (PTNUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Platina Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Platina Resources (PTNUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Platina Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Platina Resources (PTNUF)?

A

The stock price for Platina Resources (OTCPK: PTNUF) is $0.042 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Platina Resources (PTNUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Platina Resources.

Q

When is Platina Resources (OTCPK:PTNUF) reporting earnings?

A

Platina Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Platina Resources (PTNUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Platina Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Platina Resources (PTNUF) operate in?

A

Platina Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.