Platina Resources Ltd is a company engaged in acquiring, exploring and developing mineral interests, prospective for precious metals and other mineral deposits. The company focuses on platinum group metals, zinc and gold and base metals. It holds an interest in Blue Moon, Owendale, Munni Munni, Skaergaard and Qialivarteerpik Projects.Geographically it operates in Greenland, Australia and North America and derives key revenue from Greenland.