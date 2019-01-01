QQQ
Range
1.65 - 1.86
Vol / Avg.
572.5K/884.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 5.21
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.83
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
780.9M
Outstanding
Pantheon Resources PLC is an oil and gas exploration company based in the United Kingdom. The company principally invests in oil and gas exploration and development. It operates in three business segments: USA (Texas), USA (Alaska) and Head Office. The primary target of its wells in the Woodbine/Eagle Ford sandstone formation and the secondary target is the Austin Chalk.

Analyst Ratings

Pantheon Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pantheon Resources (PTHRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pantheon Resources (OTCPK: PTHRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Pantheon Resources's (PTHRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pantheon Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Pantheon Resources (PTHRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pantheon Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Pantheon Resources (PTHRF)?

A

The stock price for Pantheon Resources (OTCPK: PTHRF) is $1.77 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pantheon Resources (PTHRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pantheon Resources.

Q

When is Pantheon Resources (OTCPK:PTHRF) reporting earnings?

A

Pantheon Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pantheon Resources (PTHRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pantheon Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Pantheon Resources (PTHRF) operate in?

A

Pantheon Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.