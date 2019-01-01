QQQ
Benzinga - May 13, 2021, 11:52AM

Analyst Ratings

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (PTH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ: PTH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF's (PTH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (PTH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (PTH)?

A

The stock price for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ: PTH) is $126.79 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (PTH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 28, 2012 to stockholders of record on September 21, 2012.

Q

When is Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) reporting earnings?

A

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (PTH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (PTH) operate in?

A

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.