Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund (PSR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund (ARCA: PSR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund's (PSR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund.

Q

What is the target price for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund (PSR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund (ARCA: PSR) was reported by Wells Fargo on January 11, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PSR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund (PSR)?

A

The stock price for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund (ARCA: PSR) is $103.8302 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:53:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund (PSR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.57 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 28, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 24, 2018.

Q

When is Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund (ARCA:PSR) reporting earnings?

A

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund (PSR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund (PSR) operate in?

A

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.