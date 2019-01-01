QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/0.1K
Div / Yield
4.09/3.23%
52 Wk
117 - 136.63
Mkt Cap
5.8B
Payout Ratio
28.14
Open
-
P/E
9.02
EPS
3.57
Shares
45.9M
Outstanding
PSP Swiss Property AG is a general real estate company. The company reports three business units: real estate investments, property management, and holding. The vast majority of revenue is generated by rental income. All PSP property is located in Switzerland. The company considers merger and acquisition investment as a potential component of its operational growth strategy. The company's real estate investment segment invests exclusively in commercial properties, with leases primarily in office and retail property.

PSP Swiss Property Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PSP Swiss Property (PSPSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PSP Swiss Property (OTCPK: PSPSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PSP Swiss Property's (PSPSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PSP Swiss Property.

Q

What is the target price for PSP Swiss Property (PSPSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PSP Swiss Property

Q

Current Stock Price for PSP Swiss Property (PSPSF)?

A

The stock price for PSP Swiss Property (OTCPK: PSPSF) is $126.91 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:36:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PSP Swiss Property (PSPSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PSP Swiss Property.

Q

When is PSP Swiss Property (OTCPK:PSPSF) reporting earnings?

A

PSP Swiss Property does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PSP Swiss Property (PSPSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PSP Swiss Property.

Q

What sector and industry does PSP Swiss Property (PSPSF) operate in?

A

PSP Swiss Property is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.