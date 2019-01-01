|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Backstageplay (OTCPK: PRYNF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Backstageplay.
There is no analysis for Backstageplay
The stock price for Backstageplay (OTCPK: PRYNF) is $0.30478 last updated Mon Nov 15 2021 17:07:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Backstageplay.
Backstageplay does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Backstageplay.
Backstageplay is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.