Sector: Communication Services. Industry: Entertainment
Backstageplay Inc is an online and mobile entertainment and marketing company, engaged in the business of social gaming and retention software and services. It Involved in providing a platform to their fans by rewarding participation and game-play activity through virtual goods and pricing. The company is also engaged in a gamification platform that connects with fans and artists through online gaming operations.

Backstageplay Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Backstageplay (PRYNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Backstageplay (OTCPK: PRYNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Backstageplay's (PRYNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Backstageplay.

Q

What is the target price for Backstageplay (PRYNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Backstageplay

Q

Current Stock Price for Backstageplay (PRYNF)?

A

The stock price for Backstageplay (OTCPK: PRYNF) is $0.30478 last updated Mon Nov 15 2021 17:07:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Backstageplay (PRYNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Backstageplay.

Q

When is Backstageplay (OTCPK:PRYNF) reporting earnings?

A

Backstageplay does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Backstageplay (PRYNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Backstageplay.

Q

What sector and industry does Backstageplay (PRYNF) operate in?

A

Backstageplay is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.