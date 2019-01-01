QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Precicion Trim Inc is a United States based company operating in the machine automation and development field. It designs, manufactures and distributes robotic and non-robotic machines in a wide variety of industries. The company is focused on the development and design of its flower trimming equipment. The equipment will be able to trim the head off of flowering plants at a distance that is programmable by the user. In addition, the company also owns medical devices.

Precicion Trim Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Precicion Trim (PRTR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Precicion Trim (OTCEM: PRTR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Precicion Trim's (PRTR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Precicion Trim.

Q

What is the target price for Precicion Trim (PRTR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Precicion Trim

Q

Current Stock Price for Precicion Trim (PRTR)?

A

The stock price for Precicion Trim (OTCEM: PRTR) is $0.11 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 15:49:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Precicion Trim (PRTR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Precicion Trim.

Q

When is Precicion Trim (OTCEM:PRTR) reporting earnings?

A

Precicion Trim does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Precicion Trim (PRTR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Precicion Trim.

Q

What sector and industry does Precicion Trim (PRTR) operate in?

A

Precicion Trim is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.